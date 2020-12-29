UN chief appeals for making 2021 ‘year of healing’

SHAFAQNA-“Together, let’s make peace among ourselves and with nature, tackle the climate crisis, stop the spread of COVID-19 and make 2021 a year of healing,” the UN secretary-general said in a video message.

Touching on the devastating impacts of COVID-19 around the world during the year such as a rise in poverty, inequality and hunger, however, Guterres highlighted that the New Year lies ahead, which has “rays of hope.” If people work together in unity and solidarity, rays of hope can reach all around the world in the next year, Antonio Guterres added.

Guterres said that “Healing from the impact of a deadly virus. Healing broken economies and societies. Healing divisions. And starting to heal the planet. That must be our New Year’s Resolution for 2021,” AA reported.