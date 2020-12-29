US:Violent crimes rise as coronavirus pandemic rages

SHAFAQNA- Shootings and killings have increased across US cities amid coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis.

In Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee, 2020 has been deadly not only because of the COVID-19 , but also because gun violence is spiking.

Authorities and some experts say there is no one clear-cut reason for the spike. They instead point to social and economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 virus, public sentiment towards police following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and a historic shortage of jobs and resources in poorer communities as contributing factors. It is happening in cities large and small, Democrat and Republican-led.

Crime in parts of the US dropped during the early weeks of the pandemic when stay-at-home orders closed businesses and forced many people to remain indoors. David Abrams, an economics professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said crimes began to spike in May and June when initial orders in some states were lifted.

“The COVID crisis and the economic shutdown is forcing people into their homes, creating conditions where people are more volatile,” said Kim Foxx, the top prosecutor in Cook County, which includes Chicago. And the most jarring statistic that illustrates that volatility is this: the number of domestic violence-related homicides in the nation’s third-largest city are up more than 60 percent compared with last year, AlJazeera reported.