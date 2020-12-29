https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Ayat-Sistani1.jpg 265 190 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-29 10:02:152020-12-29 10:02:15Is it allowed to write thesis for students? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Is it allowed to write thesis for students? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about writing thesis for students.
Question: I write thesis for many students and get paid (earn money) for them; is this allowed and is the income Halal?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is a problem about the principle of action and earning money from it if it is against the university’s rules.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!