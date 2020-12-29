Date :Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 | Time : 10:02 |ID: 189493 | Print

Is it allowed to write thesis for students? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about writing thesis for students.

Question: I write thesis for many students and get paid (earn money) for them; is this allowed and is the income Halal?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is a problem about the principle of action and earning money from it if it is against the university’s rules.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

