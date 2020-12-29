https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Fatima-Zahra-AS.jpg 168 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-29 10:11:162020-12-29 10:11:16What did Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) say about Shia Muslims?
What did Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) say about Shia Muslims?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the dear and infallible daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) who said: If you act upon (enjoin) whatever we (Ahlul Bait (AS)) command you, and avoid and stay away from whatever we prohibit you from, (then) you are from our Shias; otherwise you will never be from our Shias [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 65, Page 155.
