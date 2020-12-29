Date :Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 | Time : 10:11 |ID: 189496 | Print

What did Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) say about Shia Muslims?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the dear and infallible daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) who said: If you act upon (enjoin) whatever we (Ahlul Bait (AS)) command you, and avoid and stay away from whatever we prohibit you from, (then) you are from our Shias; otherwise you will never be from our Shias [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 65, Page 155.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *