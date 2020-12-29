Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in Holy Quran and narrations (Part 1)

SHAFAQNA | by Iffat Zahra : Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) was the only daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Lady Khadija (S.A). She was the holiest, sweetest, and purest women in the history of Islam.

The Holy Quran mentions the special people that sacrifice the life for Islam. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a personality which Almighty God adored the most. Thus, according to the correspondent of the holy Quran that have been many verses revealed in the honor of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A). The Holy Quran mentions,

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِیمِ * إِنَّا أَعْطَیْنَاکَ الْکَوْثَرَ * فَصَلّ‏ لِرَبِّکَ وَ انحَرْ * إِنَّ شَانِئَکَ هُوَ الْأَبْتَر

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, we have given you Kowsar [many blessings]! So, pray to your Lord and sacrifice! (And know that) your enemy is certainly cut off from generation and backward. (Quran:108)

This surah introduces Hazrat Fatimah (S.A) as Kowsar.

On a different occasion, the origin of the incident Ibn Abbas says: “Hasan (A.S) and Hussain (A.S) became ill and the Prophet (PBUH) came to visit them with a group of companions and said to Ali (A.S): ‘O Abul Hasan, it was good that you made a vow to heal your children. Ali (A.S) and Fatimah (A.S) vowed that if they were healed, they would fast for three days, and it was not long before they were healed while they had no food at home. Ali (A.S) borrowed three barley and Fatimah (A.S) floured one third of it and baked bread. At iftar, a beggar came to the house and said, “I am poor and give me food.” They all gave their food to the poor and broke their fast with water. On the second day, they fasted and Hazrat Zahra (S.A) cooked another third of the barley. When the food was ready, an orphan hit the house and that day they forgave his food and broke their fast with water. When they fasted on the third day and Hazrat Fatimah (S.A) cooked the remaining one third of the barley and cried at home during Iftar and the captive asked for help, they forgave their share again and broke their fast with water. On the morning of the fourth day while fulfilling his vow, Ali (A.S) came to the service of the Prophet (PBUH) with Hasan (A.S) and Hussain (A.S). When the Prophet (PBUH) saw them and saw that they were trembling with hunger, the Prophet (PBUH) wept, and Gabriel came down and recited Surah Al-Insan to the Prophet (PBUH).[1]

And they give food in spite of love for it to the needy, the orphan, and the captive. (Quran 76:8)

In conclusion, when the woman of the house is so strong like Lady Fatimah Zahra (A.S) the family automatically becomes strong. She is a great example for all the woman. In the next article more chapters from the Holy Quran and narrations about Lady of the Light, Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) will be discussed.

[1] Majmaul Bayan, V 5, P 404.