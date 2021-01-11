Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in the Holy Quran and narrations (Part 2)

SHAFAQNA | by Iffat Zahra : The verse of purification and the position of Lady Zahra (S.A) and her character holds the highest status within the religion of Islam.

إنما یرید الله عنکم الرجس أهل البیت و یطهرکم تطهیرا

When the great Prophet of Islam (PBUH) along with the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (A.S), Lady Fatimah (S.A), Imam Hasan (A.S) and Imam Hussain (A.S) went under the Kisa (clot), then the verse of purification was revealed upon the Prophet and his family.

The position of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) among the Shia, as well as the importance of the guardianship and succession of Imam Ali (A.S) as well as the continuation of the generation of the Prophet by the children of Lady Fatimah (S.A) is a lesson that is given to Muslims on the day of Mubahila.[1] The only woman that was present at the time of Mubahila was lady Fatimah (S.A). This clearly shows her position in Islam.

Moreover, according to another narration of Ayesha, in the event of hadith Kisa, the verse of purification was revealed on this day. In the hadith of Kisa, the companions of Kisa are also introduced with these names, “Fatimah, Abu, Baal, and Banu” and Fatimah Zahra (S.A) is introduced as the main axis of Ahl al-Bayt (S.A). These purified Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) are Fatimah (S.A) and Fatimah’s father and Fatimah’s husband and Fatimah’s children, as if they go with the Prophet on the day of Mubahila and they are the only ones who deserve to go with the Prophet on this day.

In the verses of the Quran, God Almighty advises us to be kind to the Ahl al-Bayt of Infallibility and Purity (A.S) and says:

قُل لَّا أَسْأَلُکُمْ عَلَیْهِ أَجْرًا إِلَّا الْمَوَدَّةَ فِی الْقُرْبَی[2]

“Say: I do not ask you any reward except that my relatives love you.” He added: “When we talk about Maudut, we are dealing with the behavior of the Shia’s towards the Ahl al-Bayt (A), while the Imams (A) were also Maudut towards each other.”

The first person to show her affection to the Commander of the Faithful (A.S) was the holy existence of Lady Zahra (A.S). She sacrificed her life and property to fulfill her relationship with the Imam (A.S). In the next article the knowledge, and manners of Lady Zahra (S.A) will be discussed.

[1] عبدالحسین شرف الدین، الکلمه الغرا، ص ۱۸۱

[2] Quran 42:23