Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) manners and knowledge

SHAFAQNA | by Iffat Zahra : Lady of light Fatimah (S.A) was a profound example for mankind on her manners and knowledge.

The virtues and perfections of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) are like the virtues of other Infallibles. Lady Fatima (A) is the best women of the two worlds this life and the next hereafter.

It is narrated from Imam Sadiq (A.S) that he asked: “Do you know the interpretation of the word “Fatimah”?

The narrator says, “No, please inform me of its interpretation;

He said that there is no way for evil in her and if there was no Ali for the husband of this noble woman, no one would be equal to her until the Day of Resurrection.[1]

Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) inherited her knowledge from the spring of prophethood. She was always willingly answered the questions of people. With the beauty of her manners women used to visit Lady Fatimah (S.A) regularly and feel comfortable asking her all sorts of questions.

The Prophet (PBUH) said about Lady Fatimah (S.A):

“Belief in God had penetrated so deeply into the heart and soul of Zahra (S.A) that she freed herself from everything to worship God.”[2]

Lady Fatimah (S.A) manners was so beautiful that whenever Imam Ali (A.S) used to come back from the war she used to comfort him with the softness of her tone, love, and affection that Imam Ali (A.S) used to forget his pain.

Imam Sadiq (A.S) states:

“Once, Fatimah approached Allah’s Messenger with a problem. The Prophet listened to her problem and gave her a wrapped piece of material and said: `Learn that which is written in it.’ (When she opened it) she found written in it:

“He who believes in Allah and the Last Day, shall not harm his neighbor. He who believes in Allah and the Last Day, shall honor his guest. He who believes in Allah and the Last Day shall say that which is useful or keep silent.”[3]

There are many lessons that can be learnt from lady Fatimah (S.A) and it can be implemented in our daily lives. In the next article we will discuss the birth and the childhood of lady Fatimah (S.A).

