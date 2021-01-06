Jesus Christ (A.S) in Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA | by Iffat Zahra : The Prophet Isa (Jesus) (PBUH) is the Prophet of Christians and one of the prospects of the priority and the owner of the law, and his heavenly book is called Gospel. He is highly respected in the Holy Quran. The Prophet is the last Prophet before the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He had the imamate and the evidence of the evidence. It is from his miracles: the creation of chicken, the revival of the dead, the congenital and scoring oral and the news of the field.

Prophet Isa (PBUH) is the son of Maryam (S.A), a daughter of Imran (A.S), who God has chosen her to all the women of the world. [1] Prophet Isa (PBUH) is mentioned in the Holy Quran 25 times by the name Isa and 13 times by Messiah. Prophet Isa (PBUH) is one of the 5 main prophets who have been sent down with a book (Bible). [2]

Isa (PBUH) also called the children of Israel to the monotheism of God and the new law until he became disappointed with their faith, and when he saw the uprising and inflexibility of the people and the arrogance of the Jewish priests and apostles to accept his call, among the few they believed in him, he chose a few apostles to help him in the way of God.

According to the Quran,

إِذْ قَالَتِ الْمَلَائِكَةُ يَا مَرْيَمُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُبَشِّرُكِ بِكَلِمَةٍ مِنْهُ اسْمُهُ الْمَسِيحُ عِيسَى ابْنُ مَرْيَمَ وَجِيهًا فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَمِنَ الْمُقَرَّبِينَ

And when the angels said: ‘O Mary! Allah gives you the glad tidings of a command from Him: his name shall be Messiah, Jesus, the son of Mary. He shall be highly honoured in this world and in the Next, and shall be one of those near stationed to Allah. (Quran 3:45) [3]

Then God has sent Mary the existence of the soul of the soul (which is one of the great angels of God), and the spirit of the full-handed human being was assortment to Maryam, and said to her that his Lord, was giving her a son, without a father.

Imam Ali (A.S) in the description of Jesus (PBUH) said:

“And if you want, I can tell you about Jesus Ibn Maryam (PBUH). He would roll the stone on his pillow, wear rough clothes, and eat dry bread and throat. His stew was hungry, and his lights shone at night, the moon and his shelter in winter, the morning and evening sunshades and his fruits and vegetables, the grass, and plants that the earth grows for four ends. He had no wife to trouble him, no child to make him sad, no wealth to occupy his heart, no greed to humiliate him. His ink was two feet and his servant two hands”.[4]

In conclusion, like other prophets; Prophet Isa (PBUH) was sent down to teach the people of his time about the oneness of Almighty God.

