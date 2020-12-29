Barham Salih met with UN representative in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president met with Jeanine Plasschaert to discuss the importance of securing government buildings and diplomatic missions against attacks.

President Barham Salih met today (Tuesday) in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss the importance of securing government buildings, diplomatic missions and their staff in the face of attacks.

In this regard, the Office of the President of Iraq announced: The President discussed with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq the general political and security developments in the country as well as developments in the region.

The two sides stressed the need to strengthen the authority of the government and security apparatus in achieving security and stability in Iraq and to ensure public safety and prevent the recurrence of terrorist crimes that endanger the lives and property of citizens, along with the importance of securing government buildings and Diplomatic missions against attacks.

The Iraqi presidency added: “In this meeting, the case of the upcoming parliamentary elections was also examined and its importance and the necessity of creating appropriate security conditions for its implementation away from the power of arms and pressure were emphasized.”

Barham Salih and Plasschaert also discussed providing other technical and administrative requirements to ensure the integrity of the election and to prevent fraud. Hi

The Iraqi president and the UN secretary-general’s envoy to Baghdad reviewed regional developments and stressed the need to reduce tensions in the region, Iraq’s commitment to distance itself from the conflict, and its refusal to allow other countries to engage in conflict.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English