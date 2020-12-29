Jakim to issue list of Malaysia’s licensed meat importers

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will issue a list of licensed meat importers in the country to reduce public concern over their Halal status. This is according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who said further discussions were also being held with Jakim’s Halal Management Division to resolve the matter. “I understand that the license to sell the meat also involves other ministries. Therefore, we will work more closely with the ministries involved. “I will look into this issue and review any problems related to Jakim’s Halal (certification).”

“If there are any weaknesses, we will improve them,” he told reporters at the Dewan Negara Monday, Bernama reported. The media recently reported that a local meat cartel had been smuggling frozen meat from abroad before repackaging it using the halal logo and selling it throughout Malaysia. Meanwhile, Zulkifli said his ministry would continue to collaborate with all relevant parties to ensure the community got imported meat products that were 100% halal.

He also praised the swift action taken by processed food producer Ramly Food Processing Sdn Bhd to assure the community that it did not engage any middleman in the import of meat and raw materials. “Kudos to Ramly Burger, because such a statement will remove doubts and worries of the people who buy the company’s products. “Any butcher is also encouraged to publish similar statements to ensure every citizen, especially Muslims, get Halal and clean food supplies,” he said.