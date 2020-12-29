https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/coronavirus-400x226-1.jpg 226 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-29 18:07:022020-12-29 19:42:28UAE reports Limited cases of new Covid-19 strain
UAE reports Limited cases of new Covid-19 strain
SHAFAQNA- The UAE has reported a “limited” number of cases of the new Covid-19 strain. “In light of the emergence of the new strain of the coronavirus in Britain, and in conjunction with the continuous investigations by the health sector, it has been proven that there are limited cases in the country … received from abroad,” said Dr Omar Al-Hammadi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, Khaleej Times reported.
