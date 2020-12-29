Iranian & Qatari FMs discuss latest developments in region

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman talked yesterday about the developments related to the crisis in Qatar’s relations with four Arab countries and developments in the region, especially Iraq. The telephone conversation between US and Qatari foreign ministers comes as Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) Summit is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on January 5.

Some news sources say that an agreement may be reached at the Summit to end disputes between four Arab states including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt and Qatar. Since the disputes erupted between the aforementioned four countries with Qatar in June 2017, Kuwait has played a mediating role in resolving the disputes. Kuwait had announced on Friday Dec. 4 on implementation of constructive talks for realizing stability and solidarity in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab world.