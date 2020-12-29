Diab :Beirut blast caused by 500 tons of ammonium nitrate

SHAFAQNA- The Beirut blast was only caused by 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, Lebanon’s outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday.

In the wake of the explosion that killed at least 204 people and left over 6,000 injured, the Lebanese authorities said the blast was caused by a seized cargo of some 2,700 tons of explosive fertilizer stored in the city port, according to i24NEWS.

“The FBI report revealed that the amount that exploded is only 500 tonnes,” Diab said during a press briefing, as cited by the AFP. “Where did the 2,200 tonnes go?”