Date :Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 | Time : 20:51 |ID: 189641 | Print

UK reports 53,135 new coronavirus cases

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- UK reported 53,135 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The number of new deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test also rose to 414 from Monday’s 357, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 71,567, according to AlJazeera.

 

You might also like
The pilgrims of Baytolharam ended Hajj ritual
Int’l Quran exhibition in Tehran called off
Kaaba design prayer rug box in England
France, Lebanon confirm first cases of new Covid-19 strain
Help to a victim of domestic violence has led a UK policewoman to Islam
30,000 worshippers perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *