UK reports 53,135 new coronavirus cases
SHAFAQNA- UK reported 53,135 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
The number of new deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test also rose to 414 from Monday’s 357, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 71,567, according to AlJazeera.
