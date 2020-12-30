Registration for the Quran recitation competition begins in Turkey

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The first Turkish national television network, TRT1, announced the beginning of registration for the annual Quran recitation competition in Turkey. According to NP, the TV channel announced that as well as Turkish citizens, foreign nationals residing in Turkey can participate in this edition of the competition.

The evaluation of the participants will start at the beginning of the holy Month of Ramadhan, on April 13, 2021, and the closing ceremony will be held on the 27th of the holy month. TRT1 held the first edition of the competition in 2017. Hussein Akbulut, muezzin of Chamlica Grand Mosque of Istanbul, won the first rank in the previous edition of the competition. Those willing to participate in the Quranic event can register at www.trt1tilavet.com.