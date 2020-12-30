Kuwait Webinar Discusses ‘Problem of Pandemic Diseases in Islamic Civilization’

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences in Kuwait organized a webinar titled: “The Problem of Pandemic Diseases in Islamic Civilization and ]ts Solutions.” According to Al-Sharq website, the program was held in cooperation with a number of jurists and experts in medical, social and economic sciences from different countries on December 25 and 26.

The participants investigated 25 research studies as well as the Islamic jurisprudence viewpoints on various aspects of pandemic diseases, their consequences and impacts. Muslim scholars’ views about pandemic diseases and their impacts on family and society, and spread of immorality during pandemics were also discussed in the webinar. Other themes of the program included how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, different kinds of vaccines and jurists’ views in this respect, economic consequences of the pandemic and Islamic solutions for such problems.