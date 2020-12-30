How can the people help their pious leaders?

SHAFAQNA – After the War of Nahrawan, addressing the army, Imam Ali (AS) said: O’ the people whom your bodies are present and your wisdoms are hidden and your thoughts are varied and your statesmen are entangled with your problems. Your leader obeys God, and you oppose him; but the leader of Shaamis (the army of Shaam- current Syria) disobeys God and he is obeyed by his followers [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 97.