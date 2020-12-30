UN Human Rights Committee: The Netherlands has violated a child’s rights

SHAFAQNA – The Netherlands has violated a child’s rights by registering children under the category “nationality unknown” as opposed to Stateless – leaving them ineligible to access international protections, the UN Human Rights Committee declared on Tuesday 29 Dec 2020) .

“The right to nationality ensures concrete protection for individuals, in particular children”, said Committee member Shuichi Furuya. In what they called “a ground-breaking decision”, the Committee’s first on the right of a child to acquire a nationality, the members referred to a petition by a boy named Denny, who in 2010 was born in the Dutch city of Utrecht to a 21-year-old mother from China. The Human Rights Committee has asked the Dutch authorities to review their decision, as well as the legislation on eligibility to apply for citizenship.

According to the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics, as of September 2016, more than 13,150 children under the age of 10 were registered with “unknown nationality”, many of whom had been born in the Netherlands. The UN Human Rights Committee urged the country to review its legislation to establish a procedure for determining Statelessness status as well on eligibility to apply for citizenship.

Source: UN News