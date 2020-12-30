WHO calls for fair COVID-19 vaccine distribution to all

SHAFAQNA-The head of the World Health Organization called on countries to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are made available to people at risk everywhere, not just in rich nations.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, appealed for $4 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in lower and middle-income countries through the COVAX vaccine facility.

“This is the challenge we must rise to in the New Year,” Tedros said in a video message issued a day before the first anniversary of China reporting the first cases of pneumonia of unknown origin to the U.N. health agency, Reuters reported.