Explosions hit Yemen’s Aden airport

SHAFAQNA-  The three blasts that hit the Aden Airport in southern Yemen on Wednesday as a government plane landed there has killed a number of people , according to a Yemeni security source.

The source, who preferred anonymity, told Anadolu Agency that the blasts targeted the VIP lounge at the airport, which is under the control of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces. Meanwhile, an Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that all members of the Yemeni government arrived at the presidential palace of Maasheeq in Aden, without any of them being injured in the blasts.

 

