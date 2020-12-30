https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/vaccine-2.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-30 17:05:102020-12-30 17:05:10UK approves emergency use of Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine
UK approves emergency use of Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine
SHAFAQNA-UK on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine.
The vaccine will be prioritized for the country’s most vulnerable groups, with shots starting Monday, according to the government. It’s the second coronavirus injection to be cleared for emergency use in the U.K., after one from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE was authorized in early December, according to Bloomberg.
