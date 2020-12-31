Leicester Muslims donate winter clothing to primary school children

SHAFAQNA-With the weather getting colder, Al Khair Foundation (AKF) Leicester, a Muslim charity, has donated free winter clothing to a primary school students whose families have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At Al Khair Foundation we have been doing a lot of work in the UK but we are working with the schools in Leicester, Leicestershire to see if students need warm clothing,” Thabrez Khan, head of AKF’s branches, said, In Your Area reported.

“We all know that due to covid-19, there is a recession in the country and some of the families have been hit hard by that. So keeping that in mind we started this campaign and this is one part of that , Aboutislam reported.

Established in 2003, Al-Khair Foundation (AKF) is an international Muslim aid NGO based in the UK. It is the third largest Muslim charity in the UK.