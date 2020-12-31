Date :Thursday, December 31st, 2020 | Time : 07:17 |ID: 189834 | Print

Indian troops kill three men in Kashmir

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Indian troops killed three men in Kashmir’s main city, Srinagar on Wednesday. Indian security forces said they killed three fighters in Srinagar, but families of the dead men said they were innocent civilians. Bashir Ahmad Ganai, grandfather of 25-year-old Aijaz Ahmad Ganai, who was killed in the protracted firefight in Srinagar, told reporters his grandson was not a fighter. “He was a student. Why did they kill him?” he said at a protest by family members outside a police office, AlJazeera reported.

 

 

 

 

You might also like
Sheikh Zakzaky decided to leave India because of tough security pressures
Kashmir, Pakistan, Iran Pakistani FM telephones Iranian counterpart about Kashmir
India’s Rampur Hosts Exhibition of Rare Quran Collection
Hajj pilgrims of India left for Medina
Protesters attack Indian newspaper over anti-ISIS piggy bank cartoon
Despite tight security in disputed Kashmir, schools and offices reopened+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *