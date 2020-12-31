https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/kashmir-2.jpg 486 845 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-31 07:17:452020-12-31 10:53:51Indian troops kill three men in Kashmir
Indian troops kill three men in Kashmir
SHAFAQNA- Indian troops killed three men in Kashmir’s main city, Srinagar on Wednesday. Indian security forces said they killed three fighters in Srinagar, but families of the dead men said they were innocent civilians. Bashir Ahmad Ganai, grandfather of 25-year-old Aijaz Ahmad Ganai, who was killed in the protracted firefight in Srinagar, told reporters his grandson was not a fighter. “He was a student. Why did they kill him?” he said at a protest by family members outside a police office, AlJazeera reported.
