Bosnia cancels refugee relocation from fire-hit Lipa camp

SHAFAQNA- Bosnia canceled refugee relocation from a fire-hit camp amid protests by residents. The migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East were supposed to move on Tuesday from the much-criticised Lipa camp in northwest Bosnia to a former army barracks in the town of Bradina, 320km (200 miles) away. Instead, they spent about 24 hours in buses before they were instructed on Wednesday afternoon to disembark and return to the now-empty camp.

The migrants lit fires to warm up while waiting to see what would happen next. About 1,000 migrants were stranded at the camp in snowy, windy weather after it was demolished in a fire last week. The tent camp, located near the border with Croatia, lacked basic facilities such as running water and heating. European Union officials and aid groups warned of a humanitarian disaster and increased pressure on Bosnia to move the migrants away from the camp, AlJazeera reported.