Doctors Without Borders denounces killing of civilians, staff in CAR

SHAFAQNA- Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) condemned the killing of several civilians, including one if its staff members following a shooting incident on December 28 on a public transport truck in Grimari city in Ouaka prefecture, southern Central African Republic (CAR).

“Once again civilians are caught in the crossfire of a deadly conflict and are victims of an endless cycle of violence,” said Marcella Kraay, MSF’s Deputy Head of mission.

The situation in the war-torn country is extremely tense since the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize for the Dec. 27 elections was rejected by the Constitutional Council. More than 55,000 people have fled violence, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, AA reported.