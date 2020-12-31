Astan Quds Hussaini prepares for opening special schools for orphans in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini is ready to open one of the largest educational projects dedicated to orphans.

Ali Shabbar, the Information Director of Astan Quds Hussaini, said in a press conference that the group of engineering-technical projects under the supervision of Astan is ready to complete the project of orphan schools in Karbala province. He added that the project includes six schools, three of which are for boys and three for girls in preparatory, primary and secondary schools.

He pointed out that the staff of this project is carrying out this project and the progress rate of this project is close to 50% and the remaining percentage is related to electricity, water and wastewater facilities, wall and floor ceramics, fire extinguishing system and asphalt.

“This project is one of the most important programs of the next school year, which will accept homeless students and will consist of a two-storey kindergarten and orphanage. The skeleton of the buildings, which includes the office, clinic, multipurpose playground, gymnasiums, library and science and chemistry laboratories, has been entirely completed,” Shabbar said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English