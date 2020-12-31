How can children help their dead parents?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: One day, Prophet Isa/Jesus (AS) went to the grave of a dead person who was in torment. The next year he went to the same grave, but saw that the same person was not in torment. Jesus (AS) asked Allah (SWT): O’ God, last year I went on this grave and I saw the dead person in the grave was in torment, but this year I can see that he is no longer in torment; what is the reason for this? Allah (SWT) revealed to Jesus (AS): O’ Rohullah, this person’s child has reached adulthood and chose to be on the right path and gave shelter to an orphan; for this reason I have forgiven the sin of the person in the grave [1].

