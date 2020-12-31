Fatimi processions come to al-Abbas’ (A.S) shrine to extend condolences for martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima Az-Zahra (S.A)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The processions of Fatimi condolences come to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to express their condolences for the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima Az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

As usual in such sad days for the lovers and followers of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) marking the martyrdom anniversary of the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household); Lady Fatima Az-Zahra (peace be upon her), the Fatimi condolences’ processions come to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to commemorate this sad occasion and to revive the words of Imam as-Sadeq (peace be upon him) saying: “Revive our matter! May Allah have mercy upon he who revives our matter.” And to shed light on the great sacrifices and grievance of Lady of the worlds’ women; Lady Fatima Az-Zahra (peace be upon her) as well as urging on the principles of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The head of the Department of the Hussayni processions and rituals at the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and of al-Abbas (peace be upon him) spoke to the al-Kafeel Network about these rituals saying that “the movement of the processions of mourning in the Fatimi sorrows’ season or what it is called (the small Muharram) begins days before the martyrdom anniversary that falls on the thirteenth of Jumada Ula and continue until the days of the martyrdom anniversary according to the third narration, and their peak is during Fridays during this season. Condolences’ processions come to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and of his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them) from inside and outside the province of Karbala, which is a known custom since early times. The staffs of our department are organizing the movement of their march, as the entry of the processions is from the Qibla gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and after extending their condolences to him, they head to the shrine of Aba Abdillah al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) passing by the area between the two holy shrines. The department is following a plan commensurate with the current health.”

It is noteworthy that the lovers and followers of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) recall all over the world this painful anniversary of the martyrdom of the beloved daughter of the Prophet Fatima az-Zahra (Allah’s prayers be upon them). There are multiple narrations about the date of her death (peace be upon her), which indicates the injustice and persecution from which she suffered, as she (Peace be upon her) recommended her husband; the Commander of the Faithful Imam Ali (peace be upon him) to hide the place of her grave and to not let any of those who oppressed her to witness her funeral and she was then only eighteen years according to a narration.