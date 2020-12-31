AQR chief custodian congratulatory message on birth anniversary of Jesus Christ

His message text is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“When the angels said, ‘O Mary, surely Allah gives you good news with a Word from Him (of one) whose name is the Messiah, Isa son of Mary, worthy of regard in this world and the hereafter and of those who are made near to Allah” (Al-e Imran: 45).

I congratulate the birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus Christ, the Messiah (AS), and beginning of the New Year to all followers of this great divine prophet particularly my Christian compatriots.

The Messiah (AS) is the word of God, spirit of God, and word of truth so that God the Almighty has called him and his mother Mary (SA) as His sign.

Today, the humanity is in dire need of divine messengers’ teachings to be away from oppression and to get real peace and calmness.

From the vicinity of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), I ask God to give peace, health, justice, and victory to all followers of divine religions particularly those of Prophet Jesus Christ (AS).

Ahmad Marvi,

Chief Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi

Shrine city of Mashhad