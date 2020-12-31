Date :Thursday, December 31st, 2020 | Time : 15:03 |ID: 189948 | Print

Iran does not seek war, defends national interests,Zarif says

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message said on Thursday that “Iran doesn’t seek war but will openly and directly defend its people, security and vital interests”.

 “Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war,” the top Iranian diplomat warned.

“Iran doesn’t seek war, but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests,” Zarif underscored.

You might also like
Federico Pieraccini, United States, Iran Federico Pieraccini: No chance for Washington to attack Iran
Surge in production would be achievable when Iran can launch satellite into space: Leader
Zarif derides Trump's fresh anti-Iran allegations
The Initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor proposed by Iran, is an announcement of message of peace
277 000 Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims applied for Iraq visa
Iran Guardian Council Rejected CFT Bill
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *