Iran does not seek war, defends national interests,Zarif says

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message said on Thursday that “Iran doesn’t seek war but will openly and directly defend its people, security and vital interests”.
“Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war,” the top Iranian diplomat warned.
“Iran doesn’t seek war, but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests,” Zarif underscored.
