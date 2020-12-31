Date :Thursday, December 31st, 2020 | Time : 16:45 |ID: 189952 | Print

At least 25 killed in attack on bus in Syria

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-At least 25 people have been killed in an attack on a bus in Syria’s eastern Deir Az Zor province , Syrian state media said on Wednesday.

The “terrorist” attack targeted the bus on the Palmyra-Deir Az Zor road in the area of Kabajeb, said SANA, adding that 13 other people were wounded.The official report revealed no further details, Xinhua reported.

 

 

 

You might also like
Six killed in Attack on Catholic Church in Burkina Faso
620 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Syria - Russian MoD
Dozens Killed In Kabul Ceremony Attack
In US phosphorous attack on Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr, many women and children killed
Damascus envoy to UN: US is looting Syrias resources by occupying the oil fields
10 Civilians Killed by US-led Coalition Airstrike near Aleppo
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *