At least 25 killed in attack on bus in Syria

SHAFAQNA-At least 25 people have been killed in an attack on a bus in Syria’s eastern Deir Az Zor province , Syrian state media said on Wednesday.

The “terrorist” attack targeted the bus on the Palmyra-Deir Az Zor road in the area of Kabajeb, said SANA, adding that 13 other people were wounded.The official report revealed no further details, Xinhua reported.