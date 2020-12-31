https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/sana.jpg 720 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-31 16:45:532020-12-31 16:45:53At least 25 killed in attack on bus in Syria
At least 25 killed in attack on bus in Syria
SHAFAQNA-At least 25 people have been killed in an attack on a bus in Syria’s eastern Deir Az Zor province , Syrian state media said on Wednesday.
The “terrorist” attack targeted the bus on the Palmyra-Deir Az Zor road in the area of Kabajeb, said SANA, adding that 13 other people were wounded.The official report revealed no further details, Xinhua reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!