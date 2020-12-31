Christmas webinar in London explores dialogue between Islam and Christianity +Audio

London, SHAFAQNA- A webinar organised by the Islamic College in London has explored different aspects of dialogue between Islam and Christianity.

In the webinar held during the Christmas week, Dr Christopher Clohessy, a faculty member the Pontifical Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies (PISAI) in Rome, presented the Christian viewpoint and Dr Isa Jahangir, the Principal of the Islamic College, outlined the Islamic perspective on dialogue.

The two discussants lectured on how dialogue among religions can play a constructive role in a world beset with different conflicts. They also exchanged views on significance and role of dialogue, and how dialogue can bring about peaceful coexistence among various religious traditions in the 21st century.

At the end of lectures, participants who joined this online webinar from UK, Azerbaijan, Tanzania and United States, got a chance to take part in question and answer sessions with the two discussants.

The full discussion audio is available HERE:

https://test.asrahub.org.uk/playback/presentation/2.0/playback.html?meetingId=0e7f199c83c42e7a4d850df4eec2fbe7c51192ac-1608314165448