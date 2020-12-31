Signs of sadness in the Holy Shrine of al-Abbas (A.S) for martyrdom anniversary of Fatima az-Zahra (S.A)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: There are signs of sadness and sorrow over the atmosphere of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, in remembrance of the martyrdom anniversary of Fatima az-Zahra (S.A), according to the second narration, which will coincide Tuesday (13 Jumada Ula 1442 AH).

The walls of the Holy Shrine were covered in black, and the hung banners showed the depth of this painful tragedy.

As is customary, the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine has prepared a condolence program that includes many condolences and events, in line with the current health conditions as a result of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic. This year, the program will include conducting religious lectures and special mourning councils to mark this occasion, in addition to announcing its readiness to receive mourning processions from inside and outside the holy city of Karbala, which come to extend condolences to the master of the martyrs’ Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both), in addition to the establishment of cultural and intellectual activities about this occasion.

It is worth mentioning that there is no known date for her martyrdom (peace be upon her); but there are three narrations of her death after the Messenger of Allah (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) that is why the believers each year commemorate her martyrdom according to the different narrations. And her martyrdom anniversary is called the Fatimi sorrows’ season.