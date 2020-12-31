Celebrating first decade of Fatimids in India+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Simultaneously with the days of the first Fatimids, mourning ceremonies were held on this occasion in different cities and regions of India.

The ceremony was held in India’s Shia cities, including New Delhi, the capital, Lucknow, Azamgar, Allahabad, Mumbai and Kashmir, and mourners mourned in mosques, hussainiyahs and religious centers.

Also, in areas with Corona restrictions, mourners mourned through cyberspace and local networks, and lamentation, chest beating and lecturing on the life of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) were among the programs of this ceremony.

The speakers at the ceremony introduced Hazrat Zahra (S.A) as one of the best role models in life. In the city of Cargill, this program was held while the temperature was 15 to 20 degrees below zero, and the lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) in this ceremony expressed their devotion to Hazrat Zahra (A.S) and Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English