Date :Thursday, December 31st, 2020 | Time : 20:05 |ID: 190022 | Print

Iraqi PM: We overcame the challenges of 2020

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- In a New Year congratulatory message to the Iraqi people, Mustafa al-Kazemi stressed that he will continue the development and construction path with the support of the people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi congratulated the Iraqi people on the arrival of the New Year in a message on Thursday.

In the Twitter message, he stressed that he will continue the development and construction path to achieve security with the help of Iraqi people.

Al-Kazemi wished a Happy New Year to all Iraqis throughout Iraq and wished peace to the Iraqi people and the whole world.

The Iraqi Prime Minister added: “Last year, we took responsibility and left behind great challenges and achievements, and we will continue on the path of development and construction with the help of Iraqi people to achieve a country with integrated security. Our people deserve a reform that is at the level of their sacrifices.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Twin bombings target support convoy for US forces in Iraq
Kirkuk governor declares overnight curfew after Kurdish independence vote
Hashd Al-Sha’abi arrests six Daesh members in Mosul
An explosion near a mourning ceremony of Shia Muslims in Kirkuk, Iraq
Representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani: We must isolate extremists through Religious Interactions
Thousands of orphans get full care
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *