Iraqi PM: We overcame the challenges of 2020

SHAFAQNA- In a New Year congratulatory message to the Iraqi people, Mustafa al-Kazemi stressed that he will continue the development and construction path with the support of the people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi congratulated the Iraqi people on the arrival of the New Year in a message on Thursday.

In the Twitter message, he stressed that he will continue the development and construction path to achieve security with the help of Iraqi people.

Al-Kazemi wished a Happy New Year to all Iraqis throughout Iraq and wished peace to the Iraqi people and the whole world.

The Iraqi Prime Minister added: “Last year, we took responsibility and left behind great challenges and achievements, and we will continue on the path of development and construction with the help of Iraqi people to achieve a country with integrated security. Our people deserve a reform that is at the level of their sacrifices.”

