Leicester Muslims Donate Coats to Primary School Children

SHAFAQNA- With the weather getting colder, a Muslim charity has donated free winter clothing to a primary school students whose families have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Al-Khair Foundation (AKF) Leicester, a Muslim charity, donated dozens of coats to support students at Medway Primary School. “At Al Khair Foundation we have been doing a lot of work in the UK but we are working with the schools in Leicester, Leicestershire to see if students need warm clothing,” Thabrez Khan, Head of AKF’s branches, said, In Your Area reported.

“We all know that due to covid-19, there is a recession in the country and some of the families have been hit hard by that. So keeping that in mind we started this campaign and this is one part of that. “Apart from that whenever there is a situation in the UK, we are always there. We are thankful for the school who really made an effort to let us know their needs and that’s why we were able to come up with all this.”

Leicester Muslims Make Generous Donation to Children’s Hospital Appeal

Showing appreciation, the school staff thanked the foundation for providing vital support for children. “We would like to extend our grateful thanks to the Foundation for their hugely generous and thoughtful donation of these winter coats,” the school Deputy Head Teacher Sarah Niner said. “This time of year often brings hardship to some of our disadvantages families and in the middle of a global pandemic it’s heart-warming to know that there are still people out there offering help and support.

“These coats will be widely distributed and hugely appreciated. Thank you.” Established in 2003, Al-Khair Foundation (AKF) is an international Muslim aid NGO based in the UK. It is the third largest Muslim charity in the UK. Islam lays a great emphasis on the virtue of neighborliness, stressing on Muslims’ individual duty to be good to neighbors. This act of generosity falls in line with what many British Muslims have been doing to help their community. Muslim businessman Yousuf Bhaliok, for instance, donated £200,000 to NHS in March, launching an appeal to raise £1 million.