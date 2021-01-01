Date :Friday, January 1st, 2021 | Time : 11:00 |ID: 190068 | Print

Can ignorance be cured?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Prophet Isa/Jesus (AS) said: I treated patients and with God’s permission I cured them. I cured the born blind, and those infected with skin problems by God’s permission. I also brought to life dead ones by God’s permission, but I could not cure the ignorant [1].

