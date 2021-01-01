https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/ignorance.jpg 100 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-01 11:00:162021-01-01 11:00:16Can ignorance be cured?
Can ignorance be cured?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: Prophet Isa/Jesus (AS) said: I treated patients and with God’s permission I cured them. I cured the born blind, and those infected with skin problems by God’s permission. I also brought to life dead ones by God’s permission, but I could not cure the ignorant [1].
[1] Al-Ikhtisas, Page 221.
