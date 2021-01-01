https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/prophet-2.jpg 285 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-01 11:07:042021-01-01 11:07:04What is the consequence of discrediting others?
What is the consequence of discrediting others?
SHAFAQNA – The holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) warned about the dangers of discrediting others and said: Anyone who takes steps to reproach and reveal the secrets of his brother in religion, his/her first step will be to enter the hell; and Allah (SWT) will reveal that person’s secrets and faults for all the people [1]. In another narration, the holy Prophet (PBUH) said: O’ people, shedding each other’s blood and damaging others reputation (discrediting others) is Haram until the time of your death (forever) [2].
