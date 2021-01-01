What is the consequence of discrediting others?

SHAFAQNA – The holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) warned about the dangers of discrediting others and said: Anyone who takes steps to reproach and reveal the secrets of his brother in religion, his/her first step will be to enter the hell; and Allah (SWT) will reveal that person’s secrets and faults for all the people [1]. In another narration, the holy Prophet (PBUH) said: O’ people, shedding each other’s blood and damaging others reputation (discrediting others) is Haram until the time of your death (forever) [2].

