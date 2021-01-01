Report: UAE, Israel working together to eliminate UNRWA

SHAFAQNA- Hawzah News: The Israeli entity and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working together to terminate the United Nations’ special agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, the French newspaper Le Monde reported this week.

The occupation regime has long regarded the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as an impediment to a “peaceful resolution” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

UNWRA, left severely crippled in 2018 after the administration of US President Donald Trump decided to cancel all US funding to the organization, is facing the “worst financial crisis in its history” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to its Washington DC manager Elizabeth Campbell.

After the US decision to pull the funding, the UNRWA has relied on oil-rich [Persian] Gulf kingdoms, including the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to plug the budgetary hole; yet, according to Le Monde, the UAE has not transferred any funds yet this year, in spite of the worsening crisis.

According to the report, Emirati officials are considering to let the agency to “gradually disappear.”