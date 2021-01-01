US responsible for any possible adventurism, Zarif says

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Kuwaiti counterpart that Washington would be held accountable for any potential adventurism in the region. Speaking in a phone call, Zarif and Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah held talks about the latest issues relating ties between Kuwait and Iran as well as regional developments.

The Iranian top diplomat explained the viewpoint of the Islamic Republic concerning the need for protecting broad stability and security of the region away from any foreign intervention. As to suspicious movements of the United States in the Middle East region, Zarif warned that the responsibility of any possible adventurism would be on the shoulder of Washington.