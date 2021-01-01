Date :Friday, January 1st, 2021 | Time : 16:44 |ID: 190158 | Print

Pope prays for Yemen war victims on World Day of Peace

SHAFAQNA- On World Day of Peace, Pope Francis called for prayers for the Yemen war victims. In remarks following the Angelus on New Year’s Day, Pope Francis expressed his gratitude “all those in every part of the world who, respecting the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, have promoted moments of prayer and reflection on the occasion of today’s World Day of Peace.” He noted in particular a Virtual March that took place on New Year’s Eve, organized by the Italian Episcopate, Pax Christi, Caritas and Catholic Action; and another, promoted by the Sant’Egidio Community, which took place in the morning on New Year’s Day.

