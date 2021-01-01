Pope prays for Yemen war victims on World Day of Peace

SHAFAQNA- On World Day of Peace, Pope Francis called for prayers for the Yemen war victims. In remarks following the Angelus on New Year’s Day, Pope Francis expressed his gratitude “all those in every part of the world who, respecting the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, have promoted moments of prayer and reflection on the occasion of today’s World Day of Peace.” He noted in particular a Virtual March that took place on New Year’s Eve, organized by the Italian Episcopate, Pax Christi, Caritas and Catholic Action; and another, promoted by the Sant’Egidio Community, which took place in the morning on New Year’s Day.

The Holy Father also shared his “sorrow and concern” at the further escalation of violence in Yemen, “which is causing numerous innocent victims.” He prayed “that efforts will be made to find solutions that will allow peace to return to those tormented peoples.” “Brothers and sisters,” he exclaimed, “let us think of the children of Yemen! Without education, medicine, hungry… Let us pray together for Yemen”, Vatican News reported.