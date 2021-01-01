Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi passes away

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi, Head of the Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute and a member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, passed away.

He had been hospitalized in a hospital in Tehran since Saturday (December 26) due to the worsening of his gastrointestinal disease, and died this evening at the age of 85.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna