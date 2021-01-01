Date :Friday, January 1st, 2021 | Time : 20:28 |ID: 190183 | Print

10.4M children to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021: UNICEF

SHAFAQNA- Almost 10.4 million children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, northeast Nigeria, the Central Sahel, and Yemen are expected to face acute malnutrition in 2021, UNICEF said in in a statement.

The UN agency said that the countries or regions are experiencing dire humanitarian crises, and further more are struggling with intensifying food insecurity, a deadly pandemic of COVID-19 and – with the exception of the Central Sahel – experiencing a looming famine.

“For countries reeling from the consequences of conflicts, disasters and climate change, COVID-19 has turned a nutrition crisis into an imminent catastrophe,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said. “Families already struggling to feed their children and themselves are now on the brink of famine. We can’t let them be the forgotten victims of 2020,” Fore added, according to AA.

 

