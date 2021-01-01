https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/PRESS.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-01 20:57:322021-01-01 20:57:32Afghanistan: Radio journalist killed in car ambush
Afghanistan: Radio journalist killed in car ambush
SHAFAQNA- A radio journalist has been shot dead on Friday in a car ambush in Afghanistan.
Besmullah Adel Aimaq, editor-in-chief of Voice of Ghor radio, was shot and killed en route to Firoz Koh city, the capital of Ghor province, said the governor’s spokesman, Aref Aber. Aimaq’s murder follows a similar pattern in recent months, where prominent Afghans have been ambushed by gunmen or killed in bomb attacks. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killing, Aljazeera reported.
