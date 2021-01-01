Date :Friday, January 1st, 2021 | Time : 20:57 |ID: 190198 | Print

Afghanistan: Radio journalist killed in car ambush

SHAFAQNA- A radio journalist has been shot dead on Friday in a car ambush in Afghanistan.

Besmullah Adel Aimaq, editor-in-chief of Voice of Ghor radio, was shot and killed en route to Firoz Koh city, the capital of Ghor province, said the governor’s spokesman, Aref Aber. Aimaq’s murder follows a similar pattern in recent months, where prominent Afghans have been ambushed by gunmen or killed in bomb attacks. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killing, Aljazeera reported.

