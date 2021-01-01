Date :Friday, January 1st, 2021 | Time : 21:29 |ID: 190201 | Print

Mosque attacked for second time in two weeks in Germany

SHAFAQNA- A mosque in Germany’s southwest was attacked on Friday.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Fatih Mosque in the town of Sontheim came under attack causing material damage, said Ali Ozdemir, the chairman of the mosque’s foundation. The window and a wooden bank outside the mosque were broken, Ozdemir said. “In the recent two weeks, this has been the second attack on our mosque,” Ozdemir said, adding that the community of the mosque and foundation’s members are worried, AA reported.

 

 

