Coronavirus on New Year’s Day: 83,579,767cases , 1,820,923 deaths

SHAFAQNA-The Johns Hopkins University has recorded 83,579,767 Coronavirus cases and 1,820,923 deaths as of Friday since the virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

With more than 345,847 deaths and over 19.97 million cases, the US is currently the country hardest hit by the disease, followed by India with 10.28 million cases, Brazil with 7.67 million and Russia with 3.15 million.

Other countries with more than 1 million cases include France with 2.67 million infections, the UK with 2.49 million, Turkey with 2.2 million, Italy with 2.1 million, Spain with 1.9 million, Germany with 1.76 million, Colombia with 1.64 million, Argentina with 1.62 million, Mexico with 1.42 million, Poland with 1.3 million, Iran with 1.23 million, Ukraine with 1.09 million, South Africa with 1.05 million and Peru with 1.01 million, according to AA.