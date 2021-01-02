What is the biggest betrayal?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: The one, who belittles Divine Trust and commits betrayal, has not cleansed himself/herself and his/her religion. And has opened the doors of indignity to him/her in this world and will be even more undignified and more embarrassed on the Day of Judgment. And verily, the biggest betrayal is betraying the nation/Ummah, and the most scandalous cheating is to cheat Imams (AS) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 26.