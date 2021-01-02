https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/nahjul-balagah2.jpg 171 295 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-02 10:50:022021-01-02 10:50:02What is the biggest betrayal?
What is the biggest betrayal?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: The one, who belittles Divine Trust and commits betrayal, has not cleansed himself/herself and his/her religion. And has opened the doors of indignity to him/her in this world and will be even more undignified and more embarrassed on the Day of Judgment. And verily, the biggest betrayal is betraying the nation/Ummah, and the most scandalous cheating is to cheat Imams (AS) [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 26.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!