Winners of Afghanistan international Quran competition announced

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Top participants in “Siraj Al-Kabeer”, the first online international Quran competition in Afghanistan, were announced.

“Quranic stars, carriers of unity” was the motto of the competition, organized by Sheikh Abdul Kabir Quranic Assembly in Afghanistan. Participants from 25 countries competed in the Quranic event, held in the recitation category. Hassan Ali Kasi from Pakistan, Ali Fallah Khashan from Iraq, Mohammad Mahdi Izzuddin from Lebanon, Mohammad Fahim Akbar from Germany, Ali Mohammad Ali Al-Tarouti from Egypt and Ahmad Bilal Ghanizade from Afghanistan respectively won the first to the sixth ranks in the contest.Quran recitation by the first-rank winner, speeches by two Afghan arbiters of the competition and recitation of the message of the jury panel were different parts of the closing ceremony of the competition, held on January 1.The program was also addressed by Sheikh Abdul Kabir Heidari, head of the organizing committee of the competition who also recited some verses of Quran in the program.