Algeria to reopen Quranic schools

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Algeria’s government agreed to allow the reopening of Quranic schools in the North African country.

The Algerian Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) and Religious Affairs said in a statement that Quranic schools will open again with the observation of the health protocols, en- Nahar website reported. It said local Awqaf Departments in each city and town will supervise the activities of the schools.

Those schools that fail to fulfil the requirements for preventing the spread of the coronavirus will be closed immediately, the statement added. Last month, the Islamic Scholars Association of Algeria had called for reopening Quranic schools with the observation of the health protocols.

It said that like elementary schools and high schools, Quranic centers can also be reopened. The association added that Quranic schools can play a role in the education of Algeria’s students.