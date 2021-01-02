Ayatollah Khamenei’s condolence message on Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi’s passing away

SHAFAQNA- The following is the full text of the message delivered on January 2, 2021, by Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on the demise of Ayatollah Muhammad-Taqi Misbah Yazdi

In the Name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

I received the news of the demise of Ayatollah Hajj Sheikh Muhammad-Taqi Misbah Yazdi – a spiritual scholar and a mujahid faqih and hakim – with considerable grief and sorrow. This is a grave loss for Islamic seminaries and for Islamic ethics in general.

He was an outstanding thinker and a competent manager who had an eloquent tongue in telling the truth and who stood firm on the straight path. His services in producing religious thoughts, in writing instructive books, in training brilliant and influential pupils and in showing his presence in all the arenas where his presence was necessary are really and truly unique.

From his youth until the end of his life, piety and devoutness were his eternal qualities and the blessing of treading on the path of towhidi (Monotheistic) understanding was God’s great reward for his long-term endeavor.

Being in mourning myself for the loss of this old-time and dear brother of ours, I express my condolences to his esteemed family, his honorable children and his relatives, and I extend my condolences to the pupils and admirers of that great teacher and to the Islamic seminaries.

I ask God to raise his status and to bestow His forgiveness and mercy on him.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

January 2, 2021

Source: Khamenei.ir